Sagittarius: If possible, try to avoid long journeys today, as they may be too tiring for you and could further impact your health. Support from your brother or sister may bring you some benefits. Work diligently for your family’s well-being, letting love and a positive vision, rather than material gain, guide your actions. Your partner may seek a deeper commitment from you. At work, you’ll notice improvements in both your approach and the quality of your output. Traveling may introduce you to new places and important connections. However, interference from others could create some tension in your married life. Remedy: For health benefits, enjoy a dessert made from milk, sugar, and rice.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.