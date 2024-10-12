Sagittarius: Fear may hinder your ambitions and aspirations today, so seeking proper advice will be crucial to overcoming it. You might feel tempted to pursue quick financial gains. Concerns about the health of an elderly family member could cause some tension. Small acts of kindness and love will make the day more meaningful. It’s important to invest time in nurturing the relationships you cherish. Today, you may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again. A stronger pull towards spirituality might lead you to visit a spiritual mentor or guide. Remedy: Wear silver in any form to promote a healthier lifestyle.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 4.30 pm.