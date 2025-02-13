Sagittarius: Your charm and charisma will draw attention wherever you go. Financial matters will improve as the day progresses. While you may not agree with everything your family says, there is wisdom to be gained from their experiences. A phone call from your beloved or spouse will brighten your day. Your hard work will be acknowledged and appreciated at work. Any business-related travel will yield long-term benefits. Expect special attention and affection from your spouse today. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by distributing kheer (a sweet rice dish) to underprivileged girls.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.