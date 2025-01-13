Sagittarius: You will recover from a prolonged illness, but steer clear of a selfish and short-tempered individual who could cause unnecessary stress and worsen your condition. While expenses may rise unexpectedly, your luck will ensure a steady flow of finances. Your children will pitch in and help you complete household tasks. Your charm will yield positive outcomes. Taking bold decisions today will lead to favorable rewards. Your willingness to assist others in need will earn you respect and admiration. You and your spouse are set to create a cherished and unforgettable memory together today. Remedy: Adopt a healthier lifestyle by avoiding alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.