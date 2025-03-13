Sagittarius: Your honest and outspoken views might unintentionally hurt a friend's pride, so choose your words carefully. On a positive note, long-overdue payments are finally set to come through. Despite your efforts, those around you may seem hard to please today—don't let it discourage you. Your bravery and determination will earn you admiration and affection. If you're planning to take a day off, there's no need to worry—things will go smoothly in your absence. Even if a problem arises, you'll handle it with ease once you return. Business travel may feel demanding now, but it’s likely to bring positive results in the future. Expect a sweet surprise from your spouse today—they may remind you of your youthful, mischievous side. Remedy: Embracing a vegetarian diet can contribute to noticeable improvements in your health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.