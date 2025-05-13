Sagittarius: Avoid oily and spicy foods today to maintain your health and overall well-being. Financially, new income opportunities may arise through connections or acquaintances—stay open to networking. Keep a close eye on your parents' health, as they may need extra care and attention. Despite any underlying tensions, your love life will shine today, and you'll find joy in making your partner happy. Be cautious when handling business or legal matters—read every document carefully before signing to avoid potential issues. There's a chance you might get so absorbed in a movie or show on your TV or phone that you overlook important responsibilities—try to stay mindful of your priorities. Today, your partner’s love and warmth may feel so comforting that it helps you forget life’s struggles, even if just for a while. Remedy: To enhance harmony and happiness in your family life, consider adding saffron in moderation to your meals.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.