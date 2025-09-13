Sagittarius: Friends will be supportive today and bring joy to your life. Financial gains are likely, but sharing a portion through charity or donations will give you a sense of inner peace. It’s also a good day to reconnect and communicate with people you seldom meet. In matters of love, you may express affection even if your partner shows signs of irritation. Your charming and outgoing personality will naturally draw attention, placing you in the spotlight. However, your spouse might intentionally say or do something that hurts you, leaving you upset for a while. On the professional front, small businesses may consider hosting a light celebration to boost employee morale. Remedy: Worship a banana tree and light ghee lamps near it on Thursdays to invite fulfillment in love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.