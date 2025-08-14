Sagittarius: Avoid overeating and make regular visits to a health club to maintain your fitness. Think carefully before lending money, as careless decisions could lead to serious issues later. Today is perfect for strengthening bonds and reconnecting with loved ones. Offer encouragement to someone who is pursuing love, helping them see their own potential for success. Give your best effort at work or in business, as it can bring excellent rewards. Businesspersons may feel inclined to spend more time with family than at the office, fostering warmth and harmony at home. Your spouse may surprise you with a heartfelt gesture that brightens your day. Remedy: For stronger financial prospects, clean your teeth with alum.

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8.30 pm.