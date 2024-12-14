Sagittarius: Your compassionate nature will bring you moments of joy and warmth today. Innovative ideas may come to you, paving the way for financial gains. Encourage your child to strive towards their goals, but remember not to expect instant results—your support and motivation will uplift their confidence. Be mindful of your words with your beloved, as harsh remarks could lead to regret later. Exciting invitations may come your way, and you might even receive an unexpected gift. However, your married life could feel a bit chaotic today, with certain things slipping out of control. On a brighter note, your partner might surprise you with a homemade dish that will refresh your mood and ease your fatigue. Remedy: Chant "ॐ भौमाय नमः" (Om Bhaumaaya Namaha) 11 times to foster a harmonious and fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.