Sagittarius: Your strong confidence and light workload will give you ample time to relax today. However, be cautious with financial decisions—investing based on someone else’s advice could lead to losses. Home repairs or social gatherings may keep you occupied, but your love life will be full of excitement and passion. Overall, the day is in your favor, leaving you feeling on top of the world. Expect romance from your spouse, as they may express their affection in a special way. If you’ve been considering starting something new, today is an excellent day to take that step. Remedy: To enhance financial prosperity, donate and incorporate curd and honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.