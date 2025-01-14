Sagittarius: Adopt a generous outlook on life and let go of complaints about your living conditions. Dwelling on negativity only diminishes life's joy and stifles your hope for contentment. Focus on what you have and embrace a mindset of gratitude. Investments in antiques and jewelry could yield significant gains and enhance your prosperity. However, remain cautious in your interactions with both friends and strangers. Your partner may seek deeper commitment from you, so be prepared for meaningful conversations. Business-related travel could open doors to valuable connections. Exercise extra caution while driving home from work at night to avoid accidents and potential health issues. Overall, the day looks promising, especially with your life partner, bringing moments of warmth and harmony. Remedy: To enhance family happiness, carry a packet of saffron or turmeric roots wrapped in a yellow cloth.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9.15 am to 11 am.