Sagittarius: Today, you’ll be bursting with energy—whatever task you take on, you’re likely to complete it in half the usual time. Financial gains are likely by evening, especially if you’ve previously lent money—it may be returned unexpectedly. You’ll have a magnetic charm today, effortlessly drawing attention without trying too hard. If there’s a long-standing conflict in your life, now is the ideal time to resolve it—waiting longer might complicate things. Be mindful of your words, especially when dealing with influential individuals. Tensions in your married life may surface, as your spouse could express dissatisfaction over a lack of spark. An unexpected guest might drop by, bringing with them meaningful conversations and a refreshing change of pace. Remedy: To enhance peace and happiness in your love life, gift your partner a silver ring.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4.30 pm.