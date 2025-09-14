Sagittarius: Take extra care with your diet today and avoid consuming uncovered or unhygienic food. At the same time, don’t let unnecessary stress weigh on your mind—it will only add to your tension. When it comes to financial matters, seek guidance from someone experienced before making decisions, as acting impulsively could lead to losses. Be mindful of a dominating approach at home, as it may trigger avoidable arguments and criticism. The day carries a strong romantic vibe, though a past issue could spark a disagreement with your beloved in the evening. At work, embracing new techniques will boost your efficiency, and your unique style is likely to draw admiration from those around you. Later, quality moments with your spouse will remind you of the value of giving them more time, and their affection will make the day even more special. Remedy: For better health and prosperity, include foods like almonds with skin, whole peanuts, split Bengal gram, and ghee in your diet. Also, offer a yellow cloth at religious or spiritual places for auspicious results.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 6 pm.