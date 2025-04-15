Sagittarius: Feeling anxious about socializing today? Try to boost your self-confidence—it’s the key to overcoming this fear and embracing connections. If you're working, you may find yourself in need of financial stability, but previous unnecessary spending might cause some shortfall now. Your positive and engaging nature will bring warmth and cheer to your home, creating a lovely atmosphere for those around you. However, be cautious with your heart—one-sided infatuation could lead to disappointment. Also, remember not to take your partner for granted; nurturing love requires mutual care and respect. Travel plans may face delays due to unexpected changes in your schedule, so try to stay flexible. You might also see a different side of your spouse today—handle it with understanding and patience. Remedy: Feed a white female dog to help strengthen your financial stability and attract abundance.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.