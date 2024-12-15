Sagittarius: Make an effort to leave work early today and indulge in some recreational activities. Though lending money isn’t usually preferred, you’ll find relief and satisfaction in helping someone in genuine need. Spending the evening with friends will bring joy and could also lead to exciting holiday plans. Dedicate some quality time to your beloved to deepen your understanding of one another. However, work pressures might still weigh heavily on your mind, making it challenging to focus on family and friends. As a person of diverse interests, you often oscillate between enjoying lively moments with friends and cherishing your solitude. Today, you’ll strike a balance and carve out some much-needed "me time" amidst your busy schedule. Your partner’s love and affection will make you feel deeply cherished and valued today. Remedy: Visit a Lord Ganesha temple and seek blessings to overcome career obstacles and boost your growth prospects.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.