Sagittarius: Begin your day with some light exercise—it’s a great step toward feeling good about yourself. Make this a daily habit and stick to it for long-term benefits. An unexpected increase in expenses could unsettle your peace of mind, so plan carefully. Family responsibilities may feel overwhelming, adding to your stress. Communicate patiently with your partner to avoid misunderstandings or potential conflicts. Be open to exploring innovative moneymaking ideas that come to you today. If you feel your beloved isn’t giving you enough time, have an honest conversation and share your feelings. Your spouse will express heartfelt appreciation for your importance in their life, making your day truly special. Remedy: Always wear clean and well-washed clothes to improve your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.