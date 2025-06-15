Sagittarius: Stay calm and composed, especially when facing challenges today—losing your temper could lead to complications. Remember, anger is just a brief moment of madness that can have lasting consequences. One of your parents might offer some important advice about saving money. Listen with care, as ignoring it could lead to financial issues in the near future. You’ll be bursting with energy today—perfect for hosting a gathering or planning a fun event for your group. A long stretch of loneliness begins to fade as you may finally connect with someone who feels like your true soulmate. At work, you’ll feel appreciated and valued. Your communication will shine, leaving a strong impression on others. As for your marriage, today brings a heartwarming realization—your life partner has never seemed more wonderful. Remedy: Use Gangajal (holy water from the Ganges) to invite positive energy and support your well-being.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.30 pm.