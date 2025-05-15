Sagittarius: Workplace pressure and tension at home may cause some stress, making it harder to stay focused. However, financial gains through your children will bring joy and a sense of fulfillment. Dedicate your free time to selfless acts of service—it will bring deep happiness to you and your loved ones. Patience and gentle communication with your partner will help avoid misunderstandings. Today holds potential for high achievements and recognition. You’ll be mentally sharp—some may enjoy games like chess or puzzles, while others may find inspiration in writing or planning for the future. A special gesture from your parents toward your spouse could bring added warmth and harmony to your married life. Remedy: Chant "Om" 28 times with a calm, peaceful mind to invite happiness and harmony into your family life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.