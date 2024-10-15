Sagittarius: Maintain a balanced diet and stay consistent with exercise to keep fit. An old friend may approach you for financial help today, but be cautious, as offering assistance could strain your finances. Spending time with your grandchildren will bring you immense joy. If you're traveling, expect it to strengthen your romantic bond. Today will be bustling with social interactions—people will seek your guidance and readily agree with your opinions. Make the most of this influence by offering thoughtful advice. Before taking on new projects or tasks, consult experienced individuals in that field. If you have the time, meet with them today to seek their insights and suggestions—it could prove invaluable. Your spouse will go the extra mile to make you feel cherished and happy today, leaving you feeling truly appreciated. Remedy: For better health, mix black and white sesame seeds with flour and form soft balls to feed the fish.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15 pm.