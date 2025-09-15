Sagittarius: Nurture a harmonious nature and let go of hatred, for it harms the body more deeply than you realize. Remember, while negativity may seem to win quickly, goodness always brings lasting peace. Guidance from your father could prove valuable in your professional life. An evening with friends will bring both joy and the excitement of planning a future getaway. Be cautious, as someone may attempt to flirt with you. Owning up to mistakes at work will work in your favor, especially if you reflect on how to improve. Offer a sincere apology to anyone you may have hurt—everyone makes mistakes, but wisdom lies in not repeating them. Students might find themselves absorbed in their phones today, while some tasks could be delayed due to your spouse’s health. Remedy: Strengthen your love life by gifting white and black roses to your partner.

Lucky Colour: Brown.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.