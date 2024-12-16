Sagittarius: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled, but practicing meditation and yoga can help you achieve both spiritual and physical balance. Avoid alcohol or intoxicating substances today, as they may lead to carelessness and loss of valuable items. You’ll enjoy plenty of attention and have many opportunities at hand, but choosing the right path may be challenging. Let go of minor conflicts in your love life to maintain harmony. Stay vigilant at work, as someone might attempt to disrupt your plans. Although you may intend to spend quality time with your spouse and take them out, their health might prevent it. Despite this, your spouse will radiate love and energy, adding warmth to your day. Remedy: Apply a touch of red vermillion on your forehead before stepping out to enhance your financial prospects.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.