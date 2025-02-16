Sagittarius: A friend may challenge your open-mindedness and patience today. Stay true to your values and approach every decision with logic and fairness. While spending on essential household items might strain your finances, it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. A controlling attitude toward family members could lead to unnecessary arguments and criticism—try to foster harmony instead. Your smile has the power to lift your partner’s spirits, so use it generously. Work conditions seem to be in your favour, bringing a sense of ease. Since social interactions can sometimes overwhelm you, today will be refreshing as you’ll have plenty of time for yourself. Your spouse is truly a blessing in your life—pay attention, and you’ll see it clearly today. Remedy: To improve your financial well-being, consider donating white dhotis with black borders to saints.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.