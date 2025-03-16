Sagittarius: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a fulfilling spiritual life. The mind acts as the gateway to life, influencing both positive and negative experiences. A healthy mind helps you tackle challenges and guides you with clarity. Today, you may need to dip into your long-saved funds, which could dampen your mood. Before making changes to your home environment, ensure you have everyone’s approval to avoid misunderstandings. Your partner may shower you with love and affection, even as work-related stress lingers in your thoughts. Be cautious when submitting important documents to your boss — double-check that everything is complete and accurate. If you're living away from home, you may find comfort spending your evening in a peaceful park or quiet spot after finishing your tasks. Be mindful of growing suspicions toward your partner, as they could escalate into a serious argument. Remedy: Encourage your family to participate in yoga and meditation to build stronger, more harmonious relationships.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.