Sagittarius: Your health requires careful attention today. Financial concerns will ease with support from friends. You may hear from distant relatives, bringing pleasant conversations. If you're considering a proposal, taking the step will bring relief and clarity. New opportunities will be tempting and hold the promise of good returns. Addressing pending issues is essential, and today is the perfect time to start with a positive mindset and determined effort. An old friend may visit, reviving cherished memories with your spouse. Remedy: To promote good health, offer food to young girls below the age of nine.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 3.30 pm to 6 pm.