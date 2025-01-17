Sagittarius: Your sense of humor is your greatest strength—use it as a tool to uplift your spirits and aid your recovery. Financial worries will ease as your parents step in to provide support. Encouragement from a sisterly figure will inspire you, but avoid losing your temper over minor issues, as it could work against your interests. Your love life will flourish today, reminding you of the beauty in your relationship. Make an effort to complete your tasks on time, as someone at home is eagerly waiting for your presence and care. Your spouse will bring back the magic of those early romantic moments, filling your day with joy. Before leaving the house, double-check all your important documents and belongings to avoid any inconvenience. Remedy: Cultivate faith in God and steer clear of negative thoughts or psychological aggression. This will help you maintain good health and inner peace.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 3.15 pm to 4 pm.