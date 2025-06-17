Sagittarius: A spiritual soul may offer you blessings today, bringing a sense of calm and clarity to your mind. Although you may have taken money matters lightly in the past, today could bring a moment of realization as financial needs arise and resources fall short. A change in residence or environment is likely to bring positive energy and good fortune. Be mindful of your words with your partner—harsh remarks could lead to regret later. At work, new challenges may emerge, especially if situations aren’t approached with diplomacy and tact. You might stumble upon an old item at home that brings back fond childhood memories and a wave of nostalgia. However, be cautious—a stranger could unintentionally spark a misunderstanding between you and your spouse. Remedy: Offering service and support to saintly or spiritual individuals can bring harmony and blessings to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 1 pm.