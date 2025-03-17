Sagittarius: Today, you'll be brimming with energy, accomplishing tasks in half the time it usually takes. Financial matters may see positive developments, potentially bringing you some monetary gains. It's a great day to dedicate some time to helping others. However, your romantic life may face a setback due to your spouse's poor health. Staying focused at work will bring you well-deserved rewards and benefits. As someone with an intriguing personality, you'll find joy both in the company of friends and in moments of solitude. Fortunately, you’ll manage to carve out some much-needed 'me' time from your busy schedule. Be prepared for a possible emotional bump — your spouse may say something hurtful today, leaving you upset for a while. Remedy: For a harmonious love life, avoid cruelty toward animals and consider embracing a vegetarian lifestyle with your partner. This can significantly strengthen your bond.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 7 pm.