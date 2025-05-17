Sagittarius: Engaging in a sport or physical activity today will do wonders for your fitness and energy levels. You'll come to a valuable realization: money truly works for you when you control impulsive spending—today offers a clear lesson in financial discipline. If you're considering changes at home, it's wise to consult your elders first. Their guidance will help you avoid misunderstandings or emotional friction. Your boldness and sincerity will earn you affection and admiration in love. To make the most of your free time, consider stepping away from the crowd and indulging in something you genuinely enjoy. This quiet reflection could spark meaningful and positive changes in your life. If you've ever thought married life is all about compromise, today may surprise you—you’ll feel deeply grateful for the love and companionship it brings. However, you might feel let down by certain friends who aren’t there when you need them. Take it as a reminder to rely on yourself and those who truly stand by you. Remedy: For greater happiness within the family, extend your support to your daughter, aunt (on either side), or sister-in-law (your spouse’s sister).

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.