Sagittarius: An evening at the movies or a cozy dinner with your spouse will leave you relaxed and cheerful. A sudden inflow of money will help you cover bills and immediate expenses. However, work pressures may weigh heavily on your mind, leaving little time for family and friends. Love and romance will dominate your thoughts, but pending tasks could keep you busy throughout the day. Businesspersons may prefer spending quality time with family over office matters, which will strengthen harmony at home. Be careful not to take your partner for granted, as it could spark unnecessary conflict. Remedy: Strengthen family life by chanting Om Bhraam Bhreem Bhroum Sah Rahave Namaha 11 times.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.