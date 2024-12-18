Sagittarius: Elderly individuals should prioritize their health today. Avoid getting involved in questionable financial schemes. Someone at home might feel annoyed by your recent actions, so try to address the situation calmly. Treat your partner with kindness and respect to maintain harmony. Your hard work at the workplace will be acknowledged and appreciated. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. However, marriage can come with its challenges, and you might encounter one of them today. Remedy: Wear a gold ring engraved with a Mangal (Mars) Yantra to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.