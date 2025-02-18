Sagittarius: Engage in a sport today—it’s the key to staying youthful and energetic. A financial boost could help ease many of your monetary concerns. Your kindness and understanding will be appreciated, but be mindful—rushing to conclusions may put unnecessary pressure on others. There’s a strong chance of meeting someone who truly captures your heart. Positive changes in your work environment are likely. However, travel may not be in your favor today. Your spouse will be exceptionally loving, and you might receive a delightful surprise from them. Remedy: Soak barley overnight and feed it to animals and birds in the morning to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.