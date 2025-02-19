Sagittarius: Take care of your mental well-being, as it is essential for a spiritually fulfilling life. The mind is the gateway to all experiences—good or bad—and plays a key role in problem-solving and clarity. A family member’s illness may bring financial strain, but their health should be your priority over money. Be mindful, as excessive generosity might lead some people to take advantage of you. Today, you may truly understand that once you find the love of your life, nothing else matters. Positive changes at work will bring growth. Spending time watching a movie or a match at home with siblings can strengthen your bond. Your married life will be filled with happiness—plan a special evening to make it even more memorable. Remedy: Reading Durga Saptashati will bring harmony and bliss to your family life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.