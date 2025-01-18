Sagittarius: Today is likely to be a joyful day filled with happiness. However, avoid overspending in an attempt to impress others. Some of you might indulge in buying jewelry or home appliances. Be mindful of your tone and attitude toward your partner, as a harsh approach could cause tension in your relationship. Later in the evening, you might feel the urge to take a peaceful walk on the terrace or in a nearby park. Your spouse could bring up an issue based on something they heard from neighbors, so handle the situation calmly. Visiting a religious or spiritual place might help you find inner peace and clarity. Remedy: Apply a saffron mark on your forehead before meeting your partner to strengthen your bond of love.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.