Sagittarius: A confrontational attitude today could increase tensions and even create new enemies. Stay calm and don’t let anyone push you into saying or doing something you’ll later regret. Avoid lending money unless absolutely necessary—and if you must, be sure to get a written agreement regarding repayment terms. A younger sibling may come to you for guidance, and your support could mean a lot to them. Despite work pressures, your partner's affection will bring warmth and joy to your day. You might even accomplish something impressive at work that earns you recognition. Feeling the fleeting nature of time, you may crave solitude—and spending some quiet moments alone could be especially refreshing and beneficial. Romance is in the air today. With delightful food, sweet aromas, and shared joy, you’re set to enjoy a beautiful time with your spouse. Remedy: Reading the Hanuman Chalisa today will support your well-being and bring positive health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 8 pm.