Sagittarius: Yoga and meditation will be excellent for maintaining both physical fitness and mental well-being. Unresolved matters may become more complicated, and rising expenses could weigh on your mind. Unexpected responsibilities might disrupt your plans, leaving you prioritizing others' needs over your own. In your personal life, avoid being controlling with your partner, as this could lead to conflicts. On the professional front, some may experience positive advancements. Overall, it’s a favorable day, allowing you to carve out some quality time for yourself despite a busy schedule. However, having unrealistic expectations in your married life could bring feelings of disappointment. Remedy: For greater financial success, feed and care for a brown or reddish-brown dog.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.