Sagittarius: Today brings positive energy, and you may finally find relief from a long-standing illness. While your financial situation remains stable, it's wise to avoid overspending on unnecessary items. Make time to address any concerns related to your children. Love knows no boundaries—you may have heard this before, but today, you’ll truly feel its depth. Unfortunately, a crucial project you’ve been working on for a while may face delays. A distant relative might drop by unexpectedly, taking up much of your time. On the bright side, you and your spouse will share a deeply emotional moment through an unspoken yet heartfelt gaze. Remedy: Supporting visually impaired individuals and distributing sweetened rice in orphanages can contribute to success in your career and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.