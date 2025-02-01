Sagittarius: Today, you'll have plenty of time to focus on enhancing your health and appearance. You'll also realize the value of smart investments, as a past financial decision is likely to bring profitable returns. An unexpected piece of good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy and excitement. Love transcends the senses, but today, you will experience its bliss in a deeply personal way. Since you tend to feel overwhelmed by social interactions and crave personal space, this day will be ideal—you’ll have enough time to unwind and recharge. Your relationship with your spouse will be especially harmonious, making it a truly wonderful day. Be mindful of your health, as consuming cold water may cause discomfort. Remedy: Feed a black dog to overcome laziness and boost your energy levels.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.