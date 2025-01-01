Sagittarius: Today is a favourable day to pursue religious or spiritual interests. At a social gathering, you might meet someone who offers valuable advice to improve your financial situation. Be mindful of your extravagant lifestyle, as it could create tension at home; avoid staying out late or overspending on others. Your love life feels magical—embrace and enjoy this special connection. At work, ensure you meet your responsibilities, as your boss is unlikely to tolerate excuses. Consider dedicating your free time to religious activities, but steer clear of unnecessary conflicts during this period. Your spouse may surprise you with a thoughtful gift today. Remedy: To enhance your professional prospects, apply a mark of sandalwood paste or saffron on your forehead before heading out to work.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.