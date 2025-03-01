Sagittarius: Spending time playing with children will bring you a refreshing and healing experience. Be cautious at work, as a colleague may attempt to take something valuable from you—keep an eye on your belongings. A new addition to the family may bring joy and a reason to celebrate. Checking your partner’s recent social media updates might lead to a delightful surprise. If you live away from home, you may find solace in spending your evening at a park or a peaceful spot after finishing your tasks. Marriage has its own beautiful perks, and today, you’ll experience them firsthand. Your mind will be drawn toward spiritual activities, bringing you a sense of inner peace. Remedy: Add black pepper to your daily diet to enhance financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.