Sagittarius: Give yourself the rest you need today—it’s essential to recharge your energy and restore your well-being. While you may not always recognize the value of money, today might bring a situation that highlights its importance, especially when unexpected financial needs arise. Your timely support could make a significant difference in someone else's life, possibly sparing them from hardship. Keep matters of the heart discreet for now—sometimes silence speaks louder than words. Some of you may see positive developments in business or academics today. However, exercise caution while driving home at night, as carelessness could lead to an accident and days of discomfort. If your married life has been feeling a little dull lately, it's a good time to open up to your partner. A thoughtful conversation or a fun plan together could bring back the spark. Remedy: For financial growth, look at your reflection in mustard oil, then fry sweet flour balls in the same oil and feed them to the birds. This symbolic act is believed to attract prosperity and positive energy.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.