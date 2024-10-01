Sagittarius: You may feel a bit mentally and physically drained today, but a little rest and nutritious food will help boost your energy. Be cautious with all commitments and financial transactions. It’s a good day to engage in activities involving younger people. There might be some emotional struggles in love today. You'll find yourself in the spotlight, with success well within your grasp. Despite having plenty of free time, you may struggle to find something truly fulfilling. Someone might show too much interest in your spouse, but by day's end, you'll realize there's nothing to worry about. Remedy: Caring for red plants at home will be highly beneficial for your health.

Lucky Colour: Emerald Green.

Auspicious Time: 6.15 pm to 7.30 pm.