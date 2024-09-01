Sagittarius: Try to leave the office early today and spend time doing things you truly enjoy. Your financial situation may improve through speculation or unexpected windfalls. An invitation to your child's award ceremony will bring you great joy, especially as you see them fulfill your expectations. Love will feel like a breath of fresh spring air, with all the beauty of flowers, sunshine, and butterflies—you'll experience a romantic spark today. However, be mindful of your tendency to dominate, as it could draw criticism from your colleagues. Avoid making harsh comments, even if you're drawn into an argument. Disappointment in your partner might lead you to consider ending the marriage, so tread carefully. Remedy: For growth in your professional life, drink water stored in an orange or red glass bottle that has been placed under the sun.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 3.15 pm.