Sagittarius: Avoid coffee, especially if you have heart-related concerns. Finances are set to improve, though expenses may rise alongside. Family matters might not be as calm as expected—there is a chance of arguments or disputes, so practice patience and self-control. Your heart will be filled with affection today, making it the perfect time to plan something special with your beloved. At work, your expertise will help you handle professional issues with ease. Though you may wish to spend time caring for your mother, unexpected commitments could hold you back, leaving you a bit unsettled. Still, the day promises something rare and memorable in your married life, bringing an unusual yet delightful experience. Remedy: Keep the central space of your home clean and uncluttered to enjoy good health.

Lucky Colour: Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.