Sagittarius: Jealousy may weigh you down emotionally today, but remember—it is a self-created burden. Instead of dwelling on it, motivate yourself to rise above by sharing in the joys and sorrows of others. Financial improvements will allow you to comfortably meet essential needs. Your spouse’s health, however, might cause some concern. When spending time with your partner, stay authentic in both appearance and behaviour—it will strengthen your bond. Professionals engaged in foreign trade are likely to achieve positive outcomes, while working individuals can showcase their talents effectively at the workplace. Those staying away from home may choose to relax in a peaceful park or quiet spot after completing their duties. Married life could take a pleasantly passionate turn today, bringing closeness and joy. Remedy: To maintain harmony in family life, seek the blessings of your father or father-like figures every morning.

Lucky Colour: Jade Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.