Sagittarius: Take plenty of rest today to recharge your energy, as a tired body can affect your mind. Recognize your true potential—you have the strength, but it’s your willpower that needs a boost. It’s an ideal day to invest in items likely to appreciate in value. Fostering cooperation at home will help maintain harmony. Romantic moments will be both delightful and exciting. For businesspeople, unexpected profits or a financial windfall could brighten the day. You may spend your free time completing tasks that were left unfinished. Your marriage will feel exceptionally blissful today. Remedy: Store water in a red glass bottle, place it in sunlight, and drink it daily to promote vibrant health.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.