Sagittarius: Your charming demeanor will naturally draw attention today. Financial improvements may come through speculation or unexpected gains. This is an ideal day to capture the interest of others with minimal effort. For your beloved, your presence makes life more meaningful. However, avoid being overly emotional or outspoken during business meetings, as it could harm your reputation. Make the most of your time to achieve your goals, but remember the importance of flexibility and spending quality time with your family. Your parents may bless your spouse with something special today, bringing positivity to your married life. Remedy: Chant the Mercury Gayatri mantra—ॐ चन्द्रपुत्राय विद्महे रोहिणीप्रियाय धीमहि तन्नो बुधः प्रचोदयात (Om Chandraputraaya Vidmahe Rohinipriyaaya Dheemahi, Tanno Budhah Prachodayat) in the morning to invite success in your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.