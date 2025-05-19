Sagittarius: Make time for meditation and yoga today—they will bring both spiritual clarity and physical vitality. A sudden financial gain from an unexpected source could ease many of your current money concerns. Children may lend a helping hand with household tasks—encourage them to take part in such responsibilities during their free time, as it builds character and unity. Be mindful of your tone with your loved one; a harsh attitude could create unnecessary strain in the relationship. At work, you may be faced with an important decision. Acting swiftly and decisively will give you a competitive advantage. Don’t overlook your subordinates—they may offer valuable insights worth considering. Expect an exciting day socially, with a variety of interesting invitations—and possibly a delightful surprise gift as well. However, your spouse may appear unusually self-focused today, so patience and understanding will be key. Remedy: To strengthen mutual understanding in your relationship, wear a Rudraksha bead strung on a copper chain.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 1 pm.