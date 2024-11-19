Sagittarius: Your compassionate nature will fill your day with joyful moments. Long-term investments made today can yield significant returns. Dedicate time to nurturing children by teaching them values and instilling a sense of responsibility. Express your affection in small, thoughtful ways, like placing a flower on your windowsill. With hard work and perseverance, you’ll be closer to achieving your goals. Students might struggle with focus today and may spend too much time with friends, so be mindful of how you use your time. If you’ve been longing for affection from your spouse, today promises to fulfill that desire. Remedy: Store water in a yellow glass bottle, expose it to sunlight, and drink it for harmony and happiness in family life.

Lucky Colour: Wine Red.

Auspicious Time: 10.30 am to 12 pm.