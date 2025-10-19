Sagittarius: Give up unhealthy habits to maintain good health. Assistance from a relative could benefit your business and finances. Consider buying something special for home or jewelry. Be cautious with romantic pursuits—unrequited love spells trouble. Keep alert to avoid deception in business. Sports are important, but don’t let them hamper studies or work. Your spouse’s social schedule might leave you feeling left out.

Remedy: Donate a black-and-white flag at a Lord Ganesha temple to enhance luck in love.

Lucky Colour: Blue.



Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.