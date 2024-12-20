Sagittarius: Avoid pressuring or compelling others to do things for you. Instead, consider their desires and interests, which will bring you immense satisfaction. Your financial situation could improve through speculation or unexpected gains. A harsh interaction with your father might upset you, but staying calm will help you manage the situation effectively, ultimately proving beneficial. Love may bring its share of emotional challenges today. You might spend time with a friend, but steer clear of alcohol—it’s an unproductive use of your time. If domestic help is unavailable, it could lead to tension with your partner, so approach the situation with patience. Those in the media industry are likely to have a positive and productive day. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by donating pure ghee and camphor at religious places.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 4.15 pm to 5.15 pm.